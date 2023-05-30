Southwest Is Selling a $200 Sweatsuit That Comes with $350 in Flight Credits

Recent decades of airport attire have not been the pinnacle of fashion or style—remember when people were dressing up for their flights back in the 1970s and smoking! on! airplanes!? I think it's probably for the best that smoking on airplanes is a thing of the past, but I do think we can embrace the idea of looking fabulous for our flights. I just think the definition of fabulous needs to shift. Instead of furs, plaid blazers, corduroy bell bottoms, and knee-high snakeskin boots, ultra soft fabrics and luxurious comfort should be prioritized.

Thankfully, the airport sweatsuit is having a moment. Think cozy and colorful matching sets, bold prints, streamlined silhouettes. It's coordination without having to deal with the buttons on a denim waistband pushing into the soft flesh of your stomach. And now, you have incentive to finally get one with a huge perk: buy a $200 limited edition Fruit of The Loom x Southwest Airlines sweat set, and get $350 in flight credits.

The new Get Away Collection will become available starting on Wednesday, May 31, and will be on sale while supplies last. You can head to Fruit.com now to sign up for an email notification about the launch. The new sets will be available starting at 11 am CT. You can check out the sets in the images below.