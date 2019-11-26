Southwest's Huge, 2-Day Thanksgiving Sale Has Flights Starting at $39

We've wounded you enough, dear travelers. First we let you know that this year's Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be the busiest in history, and that snow and heavy rain is predicted all over the country on peak flying days. Then we shared a new poll suggesting that everybody hates your cranberry sauce. We're sorry, and it's high time that we apologize with news of a huge, two-day Thanksgiving sale from Southwest Airlines, with flights starting at $39.
To be clear, the stupidly cheap one-way flights aren't for Thanksgiving, but they cover the majority of travel days from December 10 to the end of May. There are blackout days, of course, but this deal is exceptionally large compared to others we've seen recently. And, unlike many budget airlines, the deal includes both domestic and international travel (with some of the cheapest inter-island Hawaii flights to date). We pulled some highlights below, but check out the full list of flight deals on Southwest's official sale page (then select your origin city).
Here are the best domestic flight deals:
- Honolulu to Maui for $39 (same price for all inter-island travel)
- Atlanta to Nashville for $49 (and vice versa)
- Boston to Baltimore for $59 (and vice versa)
- Providence to Washington, DC for $59 (and vice versa)
- San Francisco to Las Vegas for $69 (and vice versa)
- Las Vegas to Phoenix for $79 (and vice versa)
- Dallas to Oklahoma City for $79 (and vice versa)
- San Jose to Tuscan for $79 (and vice versa)
- Cincinnati to Baltimore for $83 (and vice versa)
- New York to Chicago for $95 (and vice versa)
Here are the best international flight deals:
- Ft. Lauderdale to Turks and Caicos for $79
- Ft. Lauderdale to The Bahamas for $97
- Raleigh/Durham to Turks and Caicos for $153
- Tampa to Cancun for $164
- New York to Belize City for $187
- St. Louis to Havana, Cuba for $197
- Denver to Puerto Vallarta for $198
- Boston to Aruba for $210
Points bookings do not include government fees, but you'll get a free checked bag and carry-on when you fly with Southwest. Also, check the sale page for the specific time frame the discounts are valid; international and domestic flights have their own rules.
Apologies again for potentially ruining your week with our recent weather and traffic news. But rest assured knowing that the abnormally pleasant Southwest employees can make everything OK again this holiday season.
