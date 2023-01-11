Get One-Way Flights from Southwest Starting at $49 Right Now

Earning trust is hard, but rebuilding it is even harder. Especially when rebuilding it through the ruins made up of one of the most disastrous holiday travel cancellation sprees in American aviation history. But Southwest is still here, and they are offering some very cheap flights as part of its 2023 Travel Sale.

The sale, which runs through January 12, offers discounted fares on flights booked for travel dates between January 31 and May 17. Below are a few of the flights you can find starting at $49.



Atlanta to Jackson, Mississippi, $49

Austin to New Orleans, $49

Chicago to Nashville, $49

Los Angeles to Las Vegas, $49



There are a few terms and conditions for these low fares. First, your ticket must be purchased at least 21 days in advance. Blackout dates are February 16-20 and March 9 through April 10. The sale fares will apply for flights on Monday through Thursday unless otherwise indicated. You can explore all low fares and destinations on Southwest's website.