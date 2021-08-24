You Can Get $49 Flights on Southwest Right Now

Pfizer officially earning its FDA approval means vaccination rates are only expected to soar. And we bet vacation rates won't be far behind, especially with Southwest offering one of its classic flight deals.

Now through August 26 at 11:59 pm, you can get flights for as little as $49 to Memphis, Austin, Nashville, Myrtle Beach, and more. There are some stipulations, however. Your trip must fall between September 14 and December 16, 2021, for the continental US and interisland Hawaii travel. Meanwhile, international travel and travel to Hawaii is valid between September 14 and December 9, 2021. Blackout dates do apply, so double-check the fine print.

Here are the best $49 flight deals:

Atlanta to Memphis (or vice versa) for $49

Austin to Oklahoma City (or vice versa) for $49

Fresno to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Houston to New Orleans (or vice versa) for $49

Little Rock to Atlanta (or vice versa) for $49

Long Beach to Phoenix (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to San Francisco (or vice versa) for $49

Before you get excited and book that spontaneous Vegas trip, a reminder that flights are non-refundable but can be used for future travel with the airline. While you're scanning the fine print, you should also click through to Southwest's COVID-19 update page to get the latest safety news.