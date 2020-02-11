Southwest's Big Valentine's Day Sale Is Here With $54 Flights, So Act Fast

Finding love is kinda like Southwest Airline's open seating policy, in that your life partner -- much like a window seat near the front -- isn't assigned in advance. You, my friend, have the unique and empowering privilege of selection. This also means you can try to find a lover by sitting next to someone attractive on a Southwest flight. And right now, you can even go on this questionable journey on the cheap, with the beloved carrier's annual Valentine's Day sale.
As of Tuesday, the sale features one-way tickets starting at $54. To get the deal and begin making labored small talk with an undeserving row mate on a plane, make sure to book by 11:59pm PT on February 20, 2020. The deal covers both domestic and international flights. Here are some of our favorites:
The best domestic flight deals:
Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $54
Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $59
San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $69
Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $74
Las Vegas to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $79
San Jose to Seattle (and vice versa) for $82
Cincinnati to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $83
Chicago to Detroit (and vice versa) for $92
Washington, DC to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $94
The best international flights deals:
Ft. Lauderdale to the Cayman Islands for $86
Corpus Christi to Quintana Roo for $155
Columbus to Turks and Caicos for $163
Birmingham to Belize City for $167
Raleigh to Belize City for $167
Austin to the Bahamas for $173
Houston to the Bahamas for $173
Baltimore to Belize City for $187
Providence to Cuba for $188
Watch out for blackout dates around the upcoming holidays. Tickets are non-refundable, one carry on is included, and love is calling. Just make sure not to get creepy, or name drop me when they ask who told you it was a good idea to fill the void in your soul with the love of a fellow Southwest flyer.
