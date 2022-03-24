Southwest Is Rolling Out a Perk That Other Major Airlines Don’t Offer

Southwest Airlines is getting ready to buck a standard airline industry practice by introducing the option to transfer the value of canceled flight tickets to other people, Bloomberg reports.

Both parties must be members of Southwest's Rapid Rewards loyalty program to transfer the credits, which are good for 12 months from the date of the original flight, but there are no other significant restrictions. Southwest is introducing a fourth ticket tier along with the announcement; tickets booked under its Business Select, Anytime, and new Wanna Get Away Plus fares will allow for the transfers, although its cheapest Wanna Get Away level will not.

None of the other major US carriers allow this practice without restrictions. American and United will let the original passenger use the credits to personally book a flight for someone else but not transfer credits to others. Delta will only let passengers transfer credits to someone booked on the same reservation as their canceled flight.

Wanna Get Away Plus will also offer 33% more frequent-flyer points. The airline is hoping the ability to transfer credits will entice more customers to upgrade.