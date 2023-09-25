Southwest Is Offering Major Travel Deals All Week

Southwest Airlines is fueling up for its popular Week of Wow sale, kicking things off on day one with significant savings on rental car bookings through the end of the year, and following that up with a half-off flash sale on select flights booked this week starting on Tuesday.

According to its website, Southwest is now offering 50% off a limited number of flights booked by Thursday, September 28 using the promo code WOW50. The deal is valid for travel between October 24, 2023 and March 6, 2024, though various blackout dates and restrictions apply.

The deal's blackout dates for continental US travel, for example, include November 17-22, November 25-27, December 21-23, December 26-30, January 1-2, January 6-7, February 16, and February 19. Flights from John Wayne Airport in Orange County (SNA) and international, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico flights also have their own specific blackout dates as part of the deal.

As for the rental car deal unveiled Monday, customers can save 30% off leisure weekly and weekend base rates on Budget car rentals from September 25 through December 31 this year. And for Southwest customers booking rentals four days or longer, they can rack up three times the amount of Rapid Rewards loyalty points with qualifying bookings, which means more points towards booking your next flight with Southwest.

The rental car deal is valid on all car groups (hello upgrade, convertible here we come!) at any participating Budget airport location in the United States. To snag the deal, customers must book through a unique Southwest promotional site, which includes all details and restrictions as well.

Southwest is known for flash sales where flyers can save big, including its Week of Wow deals. Past savings during Week of Wow promotions have included fares starting as low as $29 one-way, which offered nonstop flights on popular routes like Washington, DC to New York City, Houston to New Orleans, and even flights from Southern California to Hawaii.

Earlier this year, Southwest also offered a free companion pass deal for travelers that allowed a companion to fly for free (excluding taxes and fees) on an unlimited number of flights during a specified limited time period. Earlier this month, the airline also had its first-ever buy-one-get-one half-off flash sale on flights, as well.

Although Southwest keeps its lips sealed on Week of Wow deals, customers can keep an eye on their email inbox and the airline's website as it will be announcing additional limited savings throughout the week. Our fingers are crossed for low fares to somewhere sunny and warm to escape the winter blahs come January, a perfect post-holiday travel treat as well.

For more information and to see each day's savings during Southwest's Week of Wow, visit the airline's website.