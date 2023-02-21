Southwest Just Announced a Major Change to Its In-Flight Wi-Fi Pricing

It's been observed recently that stuff is getting worse, even as it is getting more expensive. That seems to hold true for the airline industry as well—I swear, every single time I take an economy class flight, the seat feels thinner, the leg space feels narrower. Fortunately, airlines have at least noted customer complaints about in-flight Wi-Fi, and many have taken strides to improve the service.

Southwest Airlines is one of those working to improve its Wi-Fi, but it'll come at a cost. The airline is changing its pricing structure for in-flight Wi-Fi, changing the cost from $8 for an all-day pass to $8 per flight. I did the math––if you're not taking a nonstop flight, you'll be paying more for your internet connection.

"With two vendors providing connectivity in our fleet, we're introducing a new pricing model for onboard internet. Effective Tuesday, February 21, onboard internet will be purchased per-leg, from 'takeoff to landing,' rather than our current per-day, DayPass," a Southwest statement shared with USA Today explained.

In March, Southwest will roll out planes that have been upgraded with stronger internet. According to the updated Southwest website, "internet access for $8 per device from takeoff to landing. Price is subject to change. May not be available for the full duration of flight."

Southwest isn't the only airline to change its Wi-Fi policy of late. Starting this month, Delta began offering free in-flight Wi-Fi to its customers.