Southwest Will Continue Blocking Middle Seats Through November 30

No one wants or has ever wanted the middle seat. It's been the least-desired seat long before the pandemic mess forced us to keep our social distance. And while some airlines have begun filling that dreaded center spot once again, Southwest is joining the likes of Delta and JetBlue by extending its blocked middle seat policy through November 30.

Though, yes, the carrier's classic open seating remains, Southwest will continue to limit the number of tickets sold so that passengers can keep the center rows empty. The policy was originally set to expire at the end October, but now, it'll last long enough to impact Thanksgiving flights.

"As we transition into autumn and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season, we want Southwest customers to have the confidence of knowing that middle seats will remain open through Nov. 30 to accommodate their fall travel plans," senior vice president and chief marketing officer Ryan Green said in a statement on Wednesday. "Southwest has been operating flights with middle seats open throughout the summer and has added thousands of flights to in-demand destinations to provide extra seats for on-board physical distancing and added comfort."