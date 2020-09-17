Southwest Will Continue Blocking Middle Seats Through November 30
The budget-friendly carrier is joining the likes of Delta & JetBlue.
No one wants or has ever wanted the middle seat. It's been the least-desired seat long before the pandemic mess forced us to keep our social distance. And while some airlines have begun filling that dreaded center spot once again, Southwest is joining the likes of Delta and JetBlue by extending its blocked middle seat policy through November 30.
Though, yes, the carrier's classic open seating remains, Southwest will continue to limit the number of tickets sold so that passengers can keep the center rows empty. The policy was originally set to expire at the end October, but now, it'll last long enough to impact Thanksgiving flights.
"As we transition into autumn and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season, we want Southwest customers to have the confidence of knowing that middle seats will remain open through Nov. 30 to accommodate their fall travel plans," senior vice president and chief marketing officer Ryan Green said in a statement on Wednesday. "Southwest has been operating flights with middle seats open throughout the summer and has added thousands of flights to in-demand destinations to provide extra seats for on-board physical distancing and added comfort."
The airline is remaining committed to its Southwest Promise program, a public safety initiative amidst the pandemic that requires face masks to be worn at all times, strict sanitation efforts, as well as special boarding procedures to promote social distancing.
"We feel extreme gratitude for those who are serving on the frontlines of this pandemic. And from our own frontlines to our back offices, we share an immense pride in the service we're providing to Southwest Customers for whom travel is essential right now," Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in May. "Our sense of responsibility cannot be understated. In the future, we are committed to reconnecting our Customers to people and places they love. So, as we warmly await their return, we add the Southwest Promise to a nearly 50-year commitment of unmatched Hospitality and an unwavering focus on Safety."
