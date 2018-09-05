Southwest Has $49 Flights for Fall in This Huge, Nationwide Sale

Sure, summer may be nearly over at this point, but that doesn't mean going home for the holidays should be the last bit of traveling you do this year. You have all of fall to go on, say, an apple picking road trip or a leaf-peeping adventure in the wilderness. Thankfully, airlines are offering all sorts of cheap flights right now, including a new nationwide sale from Southwest with tickets starting at just $49.
Southwest launched the huge sale on Wednesday, promising dozens of discounted one-way fares from more than 80 cities across the United States if you book before September 20. Just like with previous promotions from the discount-prone carrier, you can sort all of the deals by departure city on the official sale page to see all of the best prices at airports near you. Some of the best deals are for relatively short flights, like Las Vegas to Long Beach (and vice versa) for $49 and San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $49, but there are plenty of other cheap fares you can snag if you're quick enough.
Here are more of the best deals:
- Las Vegas to Salt Lake City (and vice versa) for $49
- San Francisco to Portland (and vice versa) for $56
- Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $58
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $59
- Milwaukee to Cleveland (and vice versa) for $67
- Chicago to Cincinatti (and vice versa) for $67
- Portland to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $69
- Boston to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $69
- Minneapolis to Kansas City, Missouri (and vice versa) for $79
- Seattle to San Diego (and vice versa) for $79
- Atlanta to Orlando (and vice versa) for $83
- Washington, DC to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $89
- Dallas to Minneapolis (and vice versa) for $94
Like with most fare sales from major airlines, this one comes with some fine print to consider before requesting days off for a trip. Specifically, most of the flights are restricted for travel between September 18, 2018 and March 6, 2019 and all of the discounted fares for domestic flights aren't valid for travel on Fridays and Sundays, according to the sale page. But since it's Southwest, the low fares don't come with many other strings attached and your bags will fly free. All said, consider all of the limitations before you get too excited.
With any luck, you'll have at least one more nice trip to look forward to before you're scrambling home through crowded airports for the holidays. You got this.
