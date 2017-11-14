Southwest Has $49 Flights Across the U.S. Now Through Spring

If there's one lesson Thanksgiving teaches us, it's that being flightless makes you a candidate to be ritually eaten by a family. Take this lesson to heart this year and find your wings on the cheap with this timely Southwest deal. Your chance to book ends November 23 though, so act fast on trips that'll run all the way into May of 2018.
Check out this full list of deals around the country to find flights near you, but here are some major highlights. You'll find plenty for under $100, and several under $50.
Most of the $49 one-way trips are located within the Midwest, but you'll find those rates between Las Vegas and a few California cities. For under $100, you'll be able to get yourself to cities like San Francisco, Denver, and Austin. Again, it depends on where you're coming from.
International flights make a strong showing on this list, too, with Ft. Lauderdale as the ideal departure point. Get yourself to the Grand Cayman Islands for under $60, and Cancun or Cuba for under $100. Just make sure you read up on the rules for travel to Cuba before you book, because they've recently changed. Basically, you'll have to book with a tour group.
Another highlight is a flight to the increasingly popular Mexico City for under $100 from Houston, Texas.
Unfortunately, you'll have to build your own roundtrip, but with outgoing flights this low, you'll definitely be able to find a solid deal. Also consider taking this opportunity to be thankful for the deals we do have, not spend your life wishing for ones we don't.
