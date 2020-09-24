You Can Get Southwest's Companion Pass When You Book One Flight
Today's the last day to get in on the promo.
Flying with a friend is arguably one million times better than flying solo. Especially while travel remains a risky venture amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A pal -- and enough in-flight mimosas to pass for a bottomless brunch -- can help ease those pandemic nerves. And now, Southwest is making it easy to score that coveted companion pass, a frequent flyer perk that lets you bring a pal on your flight for free.
The budget-friendly carrier is giving travelers a two-month companion pass when you register for the program and book a single flight. The only hitch? You've gotta whip out your credit and do it now. The promotion ends Thursday, September 24 -- and in case you haven't been too attentive to the calendar, that's today.
Here's how it works: once you've registered, you'll need to book travel for between now and November 15. Even if it's just a one-way flight, you'll snag that pass, which can then be used for your companion to fly free on trips between January 6 and February 28, 2021.
View this post on Instagram
Wanna get away and bring a friend for free? Three days (9/22/20-9/24/20) to register then book one flight. One travel window (9/22/20-11/15/20). Promotional Companion Pass from 1/6/2021-2/28-2021. A lifetime of memories. Link in our bio to learn more. #WannaGetAway Does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way.
"Once you are qualified for a Promotional Companion Pass, meaning you registered, booked, and traveled on a qualifying flight during the applicable dates specified in the promotions terms and conditions, you will receive an email from Southwest that includes information on next steps and how to designate and utilize the Promotional Companion Pass," the company said on its website. "Southwest intends to send this email to all qualifying Members within 10 days after the Promotional travel period ends on November 15, 2020."
You'll be able to designate a friend, family member, roommate, whatever as your companion thereafter in your Southwest account, but should you need to switch it for another trip, you can do so. You'll just have to give the airline a call. You're free to change your travel buddy up to three times per calendar year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.