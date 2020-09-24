You Can Get Southwest's Companion Pass When You Book One Flight

Flying with a friend is arguably one million times better than flying solo. Especially while travel remains a risky venture amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A pal -- and enough in-flight mimosas to pass for a bottomless brunch -- can help ease those pandemic nerves. And now, Southwest is making it easy to score that coveted companion pass, a frequent flyer perk that lets you bring a pal on your flight for free.

The budget-friendly carrier is giving travelers a two-month companion pass when you register for the program and book a single flight. The only hitch? You've gotta whip out your credit and do it now. The promotion ends Thursday, September 24 -- and in case you haven't been too attentive to the calendar, that's today.

Here's how it works: once you've registered, you'll need to book travel for between now and November 15. Even if it's just a one-way flight, you'll snag that pass, which can then be used for your companion to fly free on trips between January 6 and February 28, 2021.