Southwest’s Offering $49 Flights All Around the U.S. This Fall Through July 19

We may be in the thick of road trip and beach vacation season, but there's no doubt you'll still be looking for some respite from your routine once sweater weather arrives this fall. Fortunately, there's good reason to pencil in some plans now because Southwest kicked off a massive fall flight sale on Tuesday, featuring tons of flights for well under $100.
If you were hoping to squeeze in a little post-summer excursion before the holiday season kicks into high gear, the ever-popular carrier's fare sale is making it awfully tempting to do just that with flights up for grabs for as little as $49, one way. The bargain airfare bonanza, which lasts through July 18, has discounted flights to and from nearly all of Southwest's domestic and international hubs from September through December. Many of the best deals are on shorter and regional routes, but prices on plenty of longer-haul trips are also cheaper than usual. You can browse the full lineup of deals -- and filter by departure city -- via the Southwest flash sale page, but we've also plucked a few highlights from the sale below.
10 of the best Southwest fall sale flight deals
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Washington, DC to Providence (and vice versa) for $59
- Baltimore to Boston (and vice versa) for $59
- Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $59
- Las Vegas to San Francisco (and versa) for $65
- Los Angeles to Portland (and vice versa) for $77
- Long Beach to Denver (and vice versa) for $89
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $89
- Austin to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $91
- Seattle to Denver (and vice versa) for $93
Keep in mind that most of these deals come with a few caveats. For instance, many of the cheapest flights on select routes are available exclusively on specific days of the week, so you'll need to be nimble. Also, there are a handful of blackout dates to keep in mind (predominantly around Thanksgiving). That said, the popular airline famously doesn't assign seats and allows you to check two bags for free, so there are no hidden a la carte costs to worry about.
Who knows, play your cards right by taking advantage of JetBlue's quick one-day fall sale, too, and you may end up with two bonus trips on the calendar in the next few months.
