Southwest's Huge, 3-Day Sale Has $49 Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Even though we're only a few months into 2019, it's certainly not too early to get a jump on your travel plans for the rest of the year. And that's especially true right now thanks to Southwest, which just launched a huge new sale on Tuesday, featuring offering cheap airfare for flights all over the country through October.
Southwest is giving its famously obsessive fans a good reason to plan travel well in advance this year with deals on flights to and from almost every domestic hub it services through October 2019, and some are as cheap as $49, one way. You can scope out the full lineup of bargains up for grabs on the Southwest sale page, but you'll need to act fast, because this sale ends April 25. We've plucked a few highlights:
10 of the best Southwest flight deals
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to San Jose for $49
- Las Vegas to Long Beach (and vice versa) for $55
- San Francisco to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $59
- Milwaukee to Nashville (and vice versa) for $62
- Providence to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $62
- Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $69
- Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $70
- Los Angeles to Portland (and vice versa) for $72
- Oakland to Seattle (and vice versa) for $72
In keeping with most other flight flash sales, there are some details worth considering before you go all-in. For instance, while there are plenty of good fares available through October, by and large the best deals aren't available between June 12 and August 20. There are also some blackout dates around Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, and some restrictions on which days of the week the deals apply to. On the upside, though, you do get the bonus of being able to take advantage of Southwest's generous baggage policy, which allows you to check up to two bags for free.
Now go forth and plot out some vacations for yourself over the next six months. You deserve it.
