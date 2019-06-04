Get $39 Flights Around the Country This Fall With Southwest's Big New Sale

Although beach and boozy lemonade season is just getting started, before you know it it'll be time to layer up and hunker down for Pumpkin Spice Lattes and sweater weather once again. If you plan ahead, though, you may be able to lock in a nice getaway this fall thanks to Southwest, which just dropped a huge new sale with cheap flights all across the country for as little as $39.
On this, the biggest travel booking day of the year, Southwest has unleashed a brand new three-day fall travel sale stocked with tons of super-cheap flight deals between August and December, and seats on some routes are going for just $39 one way. The sale -- which runs from now through 11:59pm on June 6 -- has discounted fares to and from nearly all of the popular carrier's North American hubs, should you feel like getting a jump on your travel plans. You can browse the glut of deals on Southwest's flash sale page, but to make it all a bit easier, we've plucked a few highlights below.
10 of the best Southwest Flight deals
- San Diego to San Jose (and vice versa) for $39
- Albuquerque to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $49
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Baltimore to Boston (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $49
- Chicago to St. Louis (and vice versa) for $49
- Houston to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $49
- Milwaukee to Cleveland (and vice versa) for $49
- Phoenix to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $49
- Portland to Oakland (and vice versa) for $49
Like most fare flash sales like this, there's a bit of fine print to consider before committing to a trip. You'll need to be able to travel between August 20 and December 18, bearing in mind that there are blackout dates around Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Also, you'll need to be fairly flexible about departure and return timing, since many of the best deals on certain routes are available exclusively on select days of the week.
On the upside, since Southwest doesn't have assigned seating or baggage fees (up to two checked pieces), you don't need to worry about incurring any hidden a la carte fees during the booking process.
It may seem a bit early to start penciling in your late-fall long weekends, but planning ahead pays.
