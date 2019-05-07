Southwest's Big 3-Day Sale Has $49 Flights Across the U.S.

If you don't have your summer travel plans in order, never fear. Southwest is running a three-day flight sale right now, and you can dig up one-way flights for as little as $49. Those prices are available in both directions, so you could have a round-trip ticket for just $97.96.
Buy tickets by midnight on May 9 for flights taken from August 20-29 or September 3 through October 30. If you're buying inter-island flights in Hawaii, travel is available from May 28 through November 2. International flights are valid from August 20 through October 30.
Airfare is available out of 99 different airports, many with dozens of routes available. Moreover, it's not a budget airline, so you'll get two bags for free, avoiding hidden luggage fees.
Here are a few of the great flights available in the sale. Though, it's worth noting that availability is likely to change as tickets are scooped up.
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Inter-island flights around Hawaii for $49
- Long Beach, Los Angeles, or San Diego to San Jose (and vice versa) for $49
- Las Vegas to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $58
- Las Vegas to San Francisco for $60
- Washington, DC to Providence for $66
- Boston to Washington, DC for $70
- Portland to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $73
- Dallas to Denver (and vice versa) for $93
- Minneapolis to Denver for $97
- Chicago to Nashville for $99
- New York to Nashville (and vice versa) for $99
Now get planning a summer or fall trip somewhere unexpected.
