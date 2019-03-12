Southwest's Huge New Sale Has $49 Flights All Over Right Now

The world is finally thawing out, which means two things: 1) once again trying to figure out the appropriate length for shorts and 2) booking a spring trip. Luckily, Southwest Airlines is throwing yet another huge sale as of Tuesday, so you can get yourself somewhere far more fun than where you are for cheap. And maybe the people there know the answer to the shorts question?
From now through Thursday, March 14, you can get some seriously cheap one-way flights from all over the country to destinations all throughout the United States and beyond. Head to the official sale page and make sure to use the drop-down menu to sort by your departure city.
The deals vary a lot from city to city, but here are some highlights: You can get from Cincinnati to Chicago (and vice versa) for $49, Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $58, and El Paso to Denver (and vice versa) for $69. If you're looking to get out of the country, there are options for that too. There are flights from Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Grand Cayman Islands for $71, Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for $120, and Chicago to Cancun, Mexico for $150.
But keep in mind that these fares will only last until Thursday (if they don't sell out first) and come with some fine print. Primarily, your trip has to take place between April 1 and June 12 and be booked at least 21 days in advance. The full details are listed at the top of the sale page. Also, Southwest lets you check up to two bags for free.
So, call your most spontaneous friend and get booking.
The Real Reason Chick-Fil-A Is Closed on Sunday
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.