Southwest Flew a Bridesmaid's Dress From Houston to Costa Rica After She Forgot It

Now that Southwest has brought the country the joy of cheap flights to Hawaii, the airline could pretty much settle into full Ebenezer Scrooge mode and never get any grief from anyone. But the airline insists on continuing to do chill things, like throwing huge sales and assisting forgetful bridesmaids.
When a friend left her bridesmaid dress in Houston, Taylor Kenney tweeted at Southwest Airlines to see if they'd get it to Costa Rica for her. The remarkably thorough tweet read, "help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow???"
You have to admire both the gumption and specificity here. Apparently, Southwest did.
What to Watch Before and After the Super Bowl
The airline responded with a game, "Alright, let’s do it!" And soon the internet was following along with the hashtag #RescueTheDress.
Rachel, another friend of the bridesmaid, dropped the dress off at the Houston Hobby airport, where she was met by Southwest, and the dress was stowed aboard the requested flight.
There was even a link to track the progress of the journey of the dress.
Finally, the dress arrived on time and intact, and there was a small photo op at the airport with the bridesmaid and crew.
And they all lived happily ever after, one assumes...
So yes, there's a reason people love Southwest so much, but that's kind of beside the point when you can fly to Hawaii for $49.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.