Flight Attendant Does Entire Announcement in Spot-On 'Looney Tunes' Voices

Within seconds after landing, chances are you're way too busy switching off airplane mode and texting to listen to the final announcements from the airline flight crew. A Southwest Airlines flight attendant, however, likely had everyone's full attention when he did the entire arrival announcement in spot-on Looney Tunes voices.

Flight attendant Zach Haumesser treated passengers to a nearly two-minute series of cheeky cartoon impersonations after landing in Chicago late last week, according to a report by The Huffington Post. Just imagine the typically monotonous announcement, but hilariously embellished by the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and several other classic characters. Best of all, one of Haumesser's co-workers captured the entire performance on video, which you can watch above, then promptly watch a second time.