You Can Snag $59 Flights on Southwest Right Now

In the frenzy of holiday shopping for everyone around you, it's easy to neglect yourself. Luckily, Southwest is making it easier than ever to prioritize yourself with a little getaway.

The fan-favorite airline is hosting one of its classic flight deals with $59 fares across the US, as well as cheap international tickets. Through 11:59 pm December 30, Southwest is cueing up budget-friendly flights for travel between December 21, 2021, and March 9, 2022.

Here are some of the cheapest flights we saw:

Atlanta to Sarasota (and vice versa) for $59

Austin to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $59

Charleston to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $59

Dallas to Tulsa (and vice versa) for $59

Burbank to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $59

Los Angeles to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $59

Nashville to Destin (and vice versa) for $59

Of course, like with all good things, there are a few stipulations, so you might want to read the fine print before booking. Southwest is blacking out December 23, 26, and 27, 2021, as well as January 2, 2022, across the continental US. So while you can still grab a flight home for Christmas for cheap, you'll have to get strategic with your dates.

Tickets are nonrefundable and fares are only while supplies last. Be sure to double-check Southwest's COVID-19 safety information and the airline's "Southwest Promise" page as well ahead of your travel day.

Don’t see a Southwest deal that works for you? JetBlue, Frontier, and United are also all having sales right now, so go check them out.