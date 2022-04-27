Southwest Flights to Tropical Destinations Are on Sale for 30% Off

Southwest Airlines has a big flight sale for anyone fantasizing about jetting off to a tropical destination this fall. As we know, it's wise to consider pushing back your typical big summer vacation plans anyway because prices for the summer are expected to spike until July. Now, this Southwest sale is giving you an even bigger incentive to consider a trip later this year.

Until April 28, you can find 30% off base fares from Southwest Airlines for travel on certain flights between September 6 and November 4. The discounts will apply on trips to and from Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. To take advantage of the sale, use the discount code "GOTROPICAL" when prompted on the site.

Like any excellent flight sale, terms and conditions apply. Here are the top notes: The discount is only available while supplies last, and the number of seats is limited. You'll also need to be flexible with your dates because the deal will vary by "destination, flight, and day of week, and won’t be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods," according to the Southwest Website.

To book your trip and explore prices, head to Southwest Airlines' website.