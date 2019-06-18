Southwest’s Big Birthday Sale Has $49 Flights Across the U.S. This Fall

While your top priority over the next few months may be to squeeze as many beach days into your schedule as possible, it's never too early to start making some travel plans for when sweater weather arrives. Luckily, now may be a great time to get a jump on fall trip-booking, thanks to Southwest, which just unleashed a huge new sale with flights going for as cheap as $49.
To celebrate its birthday this year, Southwest is running a big fall fare sale, featuring deeply discounted flights all over the country for as little as $49, one way. There are deals to be had to and from almost every hub the ever-popular carrier services, but you'll need to act fast to lock in the lowest price since the sale ends at 11:59pm on June 20. You can browse the full lineup of cheap fares on the Southwest flash sale page, but we've plucked a few highlights below.
10 of the best Southwest flight deals
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Long Beach to San Jose (and vice versa) for $49
- Jacksonville to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $55
- Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $64
- Baltimore to Boston (and vice versa) for $70
- Milwaukee to Nashville (and vice versa) for $71
- Los Angeles to Portland (and vice versa) for $77
- Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $79
- Ft. Lauderdale to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $87
- Atlanta to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $89
This flash sale is jam-packed with bargains, but there's some fine print to consider before you commit. The deals apply to flights traveling between September 3 and December 18, and there are a few blackout dates in November around Thanksgiving. Also, the cheapest fares on a number of the listed routes are only available on specific days (in other words, you'll need to be a bit flexible about your departure and return timing).
Still, considering Southwest doesn't offer assigned seats and allows each passenger to check two bags for free, you won't need to worry about any a la carte expenses jacking up the overall price of your flight.
What better way to burn through your extra PTO than with a few epic three-day weekends this fall?
