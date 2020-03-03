You Can Snag $39 Flights on Southwest Airlines Right Now

Winter may seem like an obvious time to travel, especially if you're confined to a cold, gloomy area. But I'm more of a spring vacay kinda gal because there are so many more destinations to choose from now that Washington, DC, Boston, and Chicago are no longer freezing. And as it happens, Southwest has seriously cheap flights to these cities and beyond as part of a new sale starting Tuesday.
Everyone's favorite budget-friendly carrier is hosting a nationwide sale from now through Thursday, March 5, at 11:59pm, and as usual, the promotion means airfare across the country and beyond for cheap, with one-way flights starting at $39. And while there may be restrictions and blackout dates, let's focus on what's really important here, the destinations.
Southwest domestic flight deals:
- Hawaii Island to Honolulu for $39
- Los Angeles to San Francisco for $49
- San Francisco to Little Rock for $49
- Nashville to Atlanta for $54
- Los Angeles to Phoenix for $59
- Oakland to Salt Lake City for $59
- Phoenix to El Paso for $69
- Sacramento to Seattle for $69
Southwest international flight deals:
- Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas for $69
- Fort Lauderdale to Turks & Caicos for $79
- Fort Lauderdale to Cozumel for $99
- Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for $110
- Orlando to Grand Cayman for $122
- Houston to Belize for $129
- Fort Lauderdale to Punta Cana for $139
- New Orleans to the Bahamas for $139
Now let's talk about the fine print. Continental US travel is available between March 24 and June 6, 2020 with the exception of blackout dates May 21, May 22, and May 25, 2020, while continental US travel to/from Hawaii is valid March 24 through May 20. You can also travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between April 14 and May 14, 2020 and international travel can be booked between April 14 and May 14, 2020.
Scroll the seemingly endless list of destinations here, just don't blame me when you drain your bank account on flights.