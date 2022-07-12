Get One-Way Tickets for as Low as $59 with the Latest Southwest Sale

If you didn't get your fill of travel this summer, don't worry. Southwest Airlines has an excellent flight sale, and you can get one-way flights starting as low as $59. You'll have until July 21 at 11:59 CT to book, but you may still want to act fast. Tickets are subject to availability, and some of these deals are bound to go quickly.

Here's an idea of some of the domestic flights you can book through the sale:

Tulsa, Oklahoma to Austin, Texas (and vice versa) $59

St. Louis, Missouri to Des Moines, Iowa (and vice versa) $59

Santa Barbara, California to Las Vegas, Nevada (and vice versa) $59

San Antonio, Texas to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (and vice versa) $59

Reno/Tahoe Nevada to Los Angeles, California (and vice versa) $59

Orlando, Florida to Fort Myers, Florida (and vice versa) $59

Houston, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana (and vice versa) $59

Are you looking to travel internationally? You can also find dozens of one-way flights from the US to destinations like Belize and the Cayman Islands for less than $200. Like all flight sales, there are some conditions that you should know about. The flights are nonrefundable, and seats, travel days, and markets are limited.

You can book travel for dates between August 16 and November 16 and November 29 through December 14. Make sure to be a bit flexible when booking your dates. Most sale fares are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, though select routes will have the fares available on other days of the week.

Head to Southwest.com to book your flights and browse destinations.