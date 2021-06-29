Southwest Is Celebrating Fourth of July with Another $49 Flight Sale
Now through July 8, Southwest is slashing prices on flights for late summer through fall.
Southwest just dropped another flight deal, so procrastinate on your morning deadlines a little longer and plan that next vacay—you've probably got that PTO stockpiled after a year of doing nothing. The fan-favorite carrier's Fourth of July sale is here, so you can snag cheap travel for the end of summer.
Now through July 8 at 11:59 pm, Southwest is slashing prices on flights to Memphis, Dallas, Nashville, and other major cities, with fares as low as $49 one way. Here's the thing, though: You have to book for travel between August 17 and December 16, 2021, keeping in mind the odd blackout date.
Here are some of the best flight deals:
- Atlanta to Memphis (and vice versa) for $49
- Charleston, SC, to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Fresno, CA, to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $49
- Greenville, SC, to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $49
- Houston to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $49
- Long Beach, CA, to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $49
- Phoenix to Palm Springs, CA, (and vice versa) for $49
Following over a year of limited travel, Southwest has been cranking out the deals. Just last month, the airline celebrated the return of vacations with 50% off travel anywhere.