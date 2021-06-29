Southwest Is Celebrating Fourth of July with Another $49 Flight Sale

Southwest just dropped another flight deal, so procrastinate on your morning deadlines a little longer and plan that next vacay—you've probably got that PTO stockpiled after a year of doing nothing. The fan-favorite carrier's Fourth of July sale is here, so you can snag cheap travel for the end of summer.

Now through July 8 at 11:59 pm, Southwest is slashing prices on flights to Memphis, Dallas, Nashville, and other major cities, with fares as low as $49 one way. Here's the thing, though: You have to book for travel between August 17 and December 16, 2021, keeping in mind the odd blackout date.

Here are some of the best flight deals:

Atlanta to Memphis (and vice versa) for $49

Charleston, SC, to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49

Fresno, CA, to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $49

Greenville, SC, to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $49

Houston to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $49

Long Beach, CA, to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $49

Phoenix to Palm Springs, CA, (and vice versa) for $49

Blackout dates include September 3, September 6, November 23 to November 24, and November 27 to November 29, 2021, for continental US travel. Before you book, or even start investigating flights, you might want to double-check the fine print.

Following over a year of limited travel, Southwest has been cranking out the deals. Just last month, the airline celebrated the return of vacations with 50% off travel anywhere.