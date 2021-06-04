Southwest Is Celebrating Its Anniversary with a Bunch of Points & Swag
Get points, free swag, gift cards, and Companion Passes through June 18.
Southwest's main move is hooking us up with seriously cheap flights. It feels like practically every other day that the fan-favorite airline is hosting one of its epic $49 fare deals. This time, however, it's doing us one better. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the carrier is giving away 50 million in Rapid Rewards bonus points.
From now until what it has dubbed Wanna Get Away Day on June 18, aka the anniversary of its first-ever flight, you can win all sorts of freebies. Between June 1 and June 18, bonus points, gift cards, and Companion Passes will all be up for grabs.
"It’s our 50th anniversary and we are ready to celebrate and thank our customers," Bill Tierney, Southwest's vice president of marketing, said in a press release. "In true Southwest spirit, we are turning our 50th anniversary into Wanna Get Away Day, allowing customers the opportunity to celebrate our 50-year history of heart, low-fares, legendary hospitality, and flexible policies by giving them opportunities to turn ‘Wanna get away’ into ‘Gonna’ get away."
As far as the sweepstakes goes, you'll just need to hit up the site and drop an entry, which is limited to one per person. If you're a US resident and at least 18 years of age, you're good to go.
In addition to the Wanna Get Away Day sweepstakes, Southwest is hosting pop-up photo opportunities at 24 airport areas and fun giveaways and free swag. Plus, there's an entire line of merch rolling out in honor of that 50-year milestone, including a retro '70s silk hostess scarf, t-shirts, and anniversary pins.