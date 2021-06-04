Southwest Is Celebrating Its Anniversary with a Bunch of Points & Swag

Southwest's main move is hooking us up with seriously cheap flights. It feels like practically every other day that the fan-favorite airline is hosting one of its epic $49 fare deals. This time, however, it's doing us one better. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the carrier is giving away 50 million in Rapid Rewards bonus points.

From now until what it has dubbed Wanna Get Away Day on June 18, aka the anniversary of its first-ever flight, you can win all sorts of freebies. Between June 1 and June 18, bonus points, gift cards, and Companion Passes will all be up for grabs.

"It’s our 50th anniversary and we are ready to celebrate and thank our customers," Bill Tierney, Southwest's vice president of marketing, said in a press release. "In true Southwest spirit, we are turning our 50th anniversary into Wanna Get Away Day, allowing customers the opportunity to celebrate our 50-year history of heart, low-fares, legendary hospitality, and flexible policies by giving them opportunities to turn ‘Wanna get away’ into ‘Gonna’ get away."