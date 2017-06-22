It's Hot as Hell in the Southwest and the Dangerous Heat Wave Isn't Going to Let Up

The American Southwest looks like the inside of a dragon's mouth in the new Game of Thrones trailer. The worst heat wave in decades is sweeping across the region, setting records and encouraging meteorologists to attempt cooking eggs in strange places. (No proof, but you know that's probably true.)
Almost the entire region has been smoldering in triple-digit temperatures, and many cities have gone well north of 110. It's even hot at night. On Monday, Las Vegas only fell to 88 degrees during the night.
Tucson hit 116 on Tuesday, making for a record average high of 101.5 degrees for the day. The appropriately-named Thermal, California had a record-setting average daily temperature of 107.5 degrees.
On Tuesday, Las Vegas tied an all-time record high of 117; Needles, California tied a record of 125 degrees; and Ocotillo Wells, California set a record of 124, according to the Washington Post. Meanwhile, Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, and Palm Springs set record highs for June 20 at 119, 116, 120, and 122, respectively.
It's hot as hell out there.
It's been made possible in part by the region's low humidity. That allows the sun to heat the air and not fight water vapor, which can absorb the heat or use the energy for evaporation. Also aiding the oppressive heat is high atmospheric pressure, which compresses air as it's pulled down to the Earth.
It was 100 degrees before 9 a.m. in Phoenix. It was so hot flights were canceled.
The heat wave will continue through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Arizona, New Mexico, southwestern Texas, southern Utah and Nevada, and parts of California. If you're working outdoors, it's recommended you take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. At temperatures north of 110 it's hard to even notice you're sweating.
Weather.com also recommends checking on "the elderly, sick, and those without air conditioning." Don't leave pets or kids in the car, and you probably should avoid sitting in the sun and having a refreshing alcoholic beverage. Do that inside, where it's nice and cool.
