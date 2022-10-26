Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once.

Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through Friday, October 28 at 11:59 pm. On the other hand, you can snag tickets on JetBlue until Thursday, October 27 at 11:59 pm.

Here's the best part, you can book for travel soon. JetBlue will let you book for November 2, 2022 through February 15, 2023 with the exclusion of November 18 through November 28 and December 16 through January 1, 2023. As for your Southwest trip, the travel window includes dates between November 29, 2022 and March 8, 2023 with just December 16 through January 9 blacked out.

JetBlue is offering fares for as cheap as $31 (yep, you read that right) while Southwest's sale starts around $49 for a one-way. Destinations include Chicago, Austin, Boston, Charleston, and even Cancun. Just be sure to double-check the fine print before clicking purchase. With a flight sale comes fees, exclusions, and cancellation policies.