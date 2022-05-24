Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.

As advertised on the Southwest "Wanna Get Away" discount page, travelers can find fares for $59. Thrillist even found a trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $49. Travelers can book between May 24 and May 26, 2022 for discounted rates on trips between August 16 and November 5, 2022. But of course, what would a flight deal be without a little bit of red tape? The discount-friendly carrier's blackout dates for this deal are September 1, 2, and 5, 2022.

Travelers should also expect the one-way ticket deal to be valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. To get in on the flight deal action travelers will have to book by May 26, 2022, 11:59 pm Central Time.

See some of the discounted destinations below: