Southwest Is Adding New Flights & Expanding Routes for Summer Travel

We've barely broken out our puffers, but I'm already dreaming of warmer temps—especially ones that involve fruity alcoholic beverages and an ocean breeze. Now, Southwest is here to help us achieve just that. The fan-favorite carrier is rolling out all-new flights and expanded routes for the summer, so you can start planning your next vacay asap.

Beginning July 11, Southwest is introducing daily seasonal service between Nashville and Burbank, California; Kansas City and Milwaukee; and Kansas City and Minneapolis, Travel + Leisure reports.

"Already day dreaming of getaways in warmer weather? We've just extended our published flight schedules through August 14, 2023," the airline wrote on Twitter last week.

Southwest is upgrading its weekend routes to a daily service in June, including trips between Denver and Albany; Denver and Buffalo; Denver and Hartford, Connecticut; Nashville and San Jose, California; Houston's Hobby Airport and Pittsburgh; Hobby and Sacramento; Las Vegas and Louisville, Kentucky; Kansas City and San Antonio; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pittsburgh, and St. Louis and Sarasota, Florida.

"We're continuing to add flights back into our schedule, providing options for Customers to seek their passions and Go With Heart in planning summer travel," Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green said in a press release.

Southwest is also launching a seasonal service on Saturdays between Long Beach, California and Orlando beginning July 15. Booking is available on all summer routes now.