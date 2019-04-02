Get $49 Plane Tickets Right Now With Southwest's Huge Nationwide Sale

There's not really a bad time to travel, but some times are better than others. For instance, when you're filled with energy because winter just ended and when flights are super-cheap -- in other words, right now. Southwest is throwing yet another one of its huge flight sales as of Tuesday, and you can get out of wherever you are for seriously cheap. So you should probably do that.
From now until Thursday, April 11, you can get deeply discounted fares from all over the country to destinations all throughout the United States and beyond. Check out the official sale page and use the drop-down menu to find your own city from the list.
The deals vary a lot from city to city, but here are some highlights: Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $49, Nashville to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $59, and Phoenix to Denver (and vice versa) for $69. If you'd rather get out of the country entirely, you can get from Ft. Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba for $111, Dallas to Belize City, Belize for $167, or Denver to Cancun, Mexico for $180.
Bear in mind, however, that deals this good come with fine print. First, you'll have to book before the sale ends on April 11, and your trip will have to take place between April 23 and October 31, with some pretty big gaps in the booking options for July. Make sure to check out the details at the top of the sale page for the full breakdown. On the other hand, Southwest will let you bring two bags for free, so who cares when you go: You'll be bringing your entire wardrobe with you.
Also, this seems like a good time to remind you that Southwest now has cheap flights to Hawaii.
Important Paris Travel Tips You Need to Know
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.