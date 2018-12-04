Get $49 Flights This Week With Southwest's Huge Nationwide Winter Sale

Few things help you power through the dark, depressing days of winter like the promise of a trip on the horizon. It doesn't even have to be to somewhere warm -- just someplace different enough to jolt you out of your routine and distract you from the mid-afternoon sunsets. The good news is that now may be a good time to hatch some getaway plans, thanks to a massive sale from Southwest Airlines this week with super-cheap flights this winter and next spring for as little as $49.
The latest cheap airfare blitz from the popular carrier runs through 11:59pm on Thursday, December 13, and has flights to and from nearly every domestic and international city it operates in, with a handful of one-way fares going for as low as $49. You can scope out the full lineup of deals on the official Southwest sale page, but we've plucked out some of the highlights below.
10 Best Cheap Flight Deals
- Sacramento to San Diego (and vice versa) for $49
- San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $51
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $61
- Milwaukee to Nashville (and vice versa) for $62
- Providence to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $62
- Atlanta to Boston (and vice versa) for $72
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for $71
- Portland to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $72
- Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for $74
- Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $77
Before you start clearing your schedule for a much-needed getaway, there's some fine print to keep in mind. To get in on the deal, you'll need to be able to travel between December 18 and May 22, 2019, which is when the sale fares are valid (though there are some blackout dates around Christmas and New Years). Also, the bulk of the lowest fares aren't valid on Fridays and Sundays, so you'll need to be a bit flexible on your departure and return dates if you want to get the best bargain.
That said, since Southwest lets you check up to two bags for free, you'll be hard-pressed to find flights to and from many of these cities for much cheaper anywhere else. Consider it an early Christmas present.
