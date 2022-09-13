Southwest's Latest Sale Gets You $59 Flights Across the U.S. This Fall

Don't be fooled by the forecast. The summer heat is on its way out and cooler temps are around the corner. And while, sure, that means Pumpkin Spice Lattes, oversized sweaters, and whatever other fall clichés you love to hate and hate to love, it also means seasonal depression.

Here's the good news: you can avoid the blah weather with a flight out of here. Southwest is hosting a three-week-long sale that gets you cheap flights between October and February.

Through October 3 at 11:59 pm CT, you can snag fares for as low as $59. You must book 21 days in advance of departure, but besides a few blackout dates—including November 17 through November 29, 2022 and December 16, 2022 through January 2, 2023—you can hit the skies between October 4, 2022 and February 15, 2023.

Here are some of the best $59 flights right now:

Chicago to Nashville (and vice versa) for $59

Austin to New Orleans (and vice versa) for $59

Burbank to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $59

Colorado Springs to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $59

Los Angeles to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $59



Just as a reminder, fares are nonrefundable. If something does come up, you can always apply the credit towards future travel with the airline instead. Just make sure to cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes prior to your departure.