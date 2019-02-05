Southwest Has $49 Flights All Over the Country Right Now

If you're just now beginning to get feeling back in your limbs after last week's truly insane cross-country deep freeze, we won't blame you for considering a permanent move to the tropics. Though even if you can only sneak away for a few days to enjoy a well-deserved warm up somewhere south, now's a good time to book something because Southwest is running a brand new flash sale and has flights all over the country for as cheap as $49.
From now through February 7, Southwest is running a huge sale on flights this winter and spring to and from nearly every city it operates out of, and some are going for less than 50 bucks each way. You can scope out the full lineup of domestic and international deals on the Southwest flash sale page, but we've plucked a few of the best ones below.
Some of the Best Flight Deals
- Sacramento to San Diego (and vice versa) for $49
- Las Vegas to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $51
- Los Angeles to Oakland (and vice versa) for $59
- Ft. Lauderdale to Jacksonville (and vice versa) for $59
- San Diego to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $59
- Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $60
- Providence to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $62
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $67
- Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $69
- Boston to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $70
- Cleveland to Milwaukee (and vice versa) fro $71
- Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $71
- Los Angeles to Portland (and vice versa) for $72
- Kansas City to Denver (and vice versa) for $79
- Tampa to Havana for $106
Before you clear you calendar and pack your bags, there are a few things to consider since there's always some fine print with flash sales like these. The sale fares only apply to travel between February 26 and May 22, and specifically on flights departing Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays for domestic travel (days vary for international flights). Fortunately, though, there aren't any blackout dates. Also, since Southwest lets everyone check two backs for free, you don't have to worry about packing light, which is excellent news if you're ready to book a one-way ticket to wherever the warmest beach is and never come back.
