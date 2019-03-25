Get $49 Plane Tickets This Week With Southwest’s Huge Nationwide Sale

Spring break season is upon us, and even though you may no longer get a built-in week off every year, now might be the perfect moment to put in a vacation request. On Monday, Southwest unleashed its latest nationwide sale, offering super cheap flights across the country over the next few months for as little as $49.
The ever-popular budget airline's latest sale, which runs through Thursday, March 28, is stocked with dozens of budget-friendly flights between May and June to and from nearly every hub it serves around the country (and abroad), with some fares up for grabs for just $49, one way. You can scope out the full rundown of deals on the Southwest flash sale page, but we've plucked a few of the highlights below.
10 of the best Southwest flight deals
- Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $49
- Salt Lake City to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $54
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $59
- Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $59
- Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $59
- Milwaukee to Cleveland (and vice versa) for $59
- Spokane to Boise (and vice versa) for $59
- El Paso to San Diego (and vice versa) for $69
- Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $70
- Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $71
Like most other flash sales from the low-cost carrier, there's a bit of fine print to consider before you clear your schedule and pack your bags. The deals are good on travel between May 7 and June 12, but you'll need to be a bit flexible on departure and return dates since the bulk of the cheapest flights fly almost exclusively on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. There are also unfortunately a few blackout dates around Memorial Day
Then again, you won't have to worry about any sneaky a la carte fees many other discount airlines charge for things like seat selection or baggage, since Southwest famously has an open seating policy, and lets you check up to two bags for free.
