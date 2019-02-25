Southwest Has $49 Flights All Over the Country This Spring in Huge New Sale

After college, it gets tougher to escape for a proper spring break every year, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't seize the opportunity for one when it presents itself. Well, guess what? That moment happens to be right now, because Southwest Airlines just announced another massive sale featuring cheap flights all across the country and some flights are going for as little as $49.
From now through Thursday, February 28, Southwest is running a huge sale on dozens of flights this spring to and from nearly every hub it serves, and fares on some routes are going for a cool $49, one way. The discounts -- both domestic and international -- are plentiful and you'll no doubt find at least one on the Southwest sale page that will tempt you to book a long weekend away, but we've plucked a few of highlights below.
10 of the best flight deals
- San Diego to Sacramento (and vice versa) for $49
- San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $51
- San Francisco to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $59
- Washington, DC to Providence (and vice versa) for $59
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $59
- Chicago to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $59
- Cleveland to Milwaukee (and vice versa) for $71
- Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $71
- Los Angeles to Portland (and vice versa) for $73
- Denver to Kansas City (and vice versa) for $79
Like most other Southwest sales, there are some details and fine print to consider before cementing your plans. For instance, these fares are good for travel between March 19 and May 22, and are available almost exclusively on flights that depart and/or return on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. So, as long as you have some flexibility in terms of time off, you should be able to finagle a nice little long weekend away.
That said, since Southwest's generous baggage policy allows you to check up to two for free, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better bargain on a quick jaunt out of town in the next couple months.
