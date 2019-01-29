Southwest's Huge, Nationwide Sale Has $44 Flights Through the End of the Month

Not to alarm you, but the world is about to be engulfed in ice and you should live it up while you still can. Maybe that's a bit of an overreaction, but you really need to give yourself something to look forward to. Thankfully, it's easy to get yourself a trip somewhere warm: Southwest is throwing a huge sale right now, with flights across the nation for as cheap as $44.
From now until January 31, you can get deeply discounted flights from nearly every airport that Southwest flies out of to destinations all around the United States. Head over to the official sale page and hit the drop-down menu to find your city from the seriously extensive list.
Make sure to sort by your own city, but here are some highlights: Long Beach to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $44, Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $59, and Cincinnati to Chicago (and vice versa) for $69. But that doesn't even scratch the surface. If you're in the mood for something more international, you can get from Tampa to Cuba for $106, San Diego to Los Cabos, Mexico for $110, and from Houston to Belize City, Belize for $141.
But keep in mind that a deal like this comes with some fine print. For starters, you have to book before it ends on January 31, and the trip has to take place between February 19 and May 22. There are also some restrictions as to when these flights are available: Continental flights, for instance, are only available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. But, on the other hand, Southwest will let you check up to two bags for free, so who cares about those setbacks.
If none of these trips work for you, just check out the JetBlue sale happening right now instead.
