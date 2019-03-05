Southwest Has $46 Tickets Right Now in a Huge New Sale on Flights Into October

You may have heard that Southwest officially has flights to Hawaii, and the flights are cheap as heck, and everyone's going insane. If you for some reason aren't a fan of paradise on Earth, however, it is still in fact possible to fly to other places. And you can do so on the cheap thanks to a new Southwest Airlines sale on Tuesday, which has flights for as low as $46.
From now through Thursday, March 7, you can get seriously discounted one-way flights from almost every airport Southwest services to destinations all around the United States -- and outside of it. Check out the official sale page, and use the drop-down menu to find your city from the list.
Options will vary a lot from city to city, but here are some highlights: Long Beach to San Jose for $46 (and vice versa), San Francisco to Las Vegas for $51 (and vice versa), and Chicago to Cincinnati for $69 (and vice versa). If you're more interested in getting out of the country than across it, you can also get from Ft. Lauderdale to Belize City, Belize for $103, Tampa to Havana, Cuba for $106, and Baltimore to Cancun for $180.
As always, fares like these won't last for long and come with fine print. First, you have to book before the sale ends on March 7, and your trip must take place between March 26 and October 1. That's a pretty big range, but there are blackout dates, which are different for domestic and international travel. You can find those at the top of the sale page. Also, keep in mind, that Southwest lets you check up to two bags for free, so maybe those restrictions aren't so bad.
If these destinations don't appeal to you, we'd like to reiterate that you can fly to Hawaii for super cheap right now.
The Best Places to Visit This February
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.