Southwest Has $49 Flights for 3 Days This Week, So Hurry

Southwest Airlines got a little jealous recently and decided to give Eite Status to anyone who already had Elite Status on another airline. If you couldn't already tell by its weirdly obsessive fanbase, Southwest is a total people pleaser -- likely a Libra -- well known for being playful, providing excellent service, and having relatively frequent flash sales.
And now the carrie has done done it again, with three days of flights starting at $49, starting Tuesday. Southwest, you should know that you don't need to continuously give, with no reciprocity, to earn the love of the people in your life. That being said, please continue doing so or we're going to go to a different airline and never come back.
To get the discount, you need to book by November 21 at 11:59pm Pacific Time. Just select your location from the drop down menu and peruse both the domestic and international discounts to find a spot. We pulled some highlights below.
The best domestic flight deals:
- Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $59
- Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $59
- San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $65
- Las Vegas to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $79
- Dallas to Oklahoma City (and vice versa) for $79
- San Jose to Seattle (and vice versa) for $82
- Cincinnati to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $83
- Chicago to Detroit (and vice versa) for $92
- Washington, DC to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $94
The best international flight deals:
- Ft. Lauderdale to The Bahamas for $93
- Tampa to The Bahamas for $123
- Atlanta to Turks and Caicos for $153
- New Orleans to The Bahamas for $153
- Nashville to Belize City for $159
- Columbus to Turks and Caicos for $163
- Atlanta to Belize City for $167
- Pittsburgh to Havana, Cuba for $188
Points bookings do not include government fees, but you will get a free checked bag and carry-on. Also, check the sale page for the specific time range when the discounts are valid. The deals only apply after December 5, for example, and there are some blackout periods around Christmas and New Year's.
Thank you Southwest, for providing time and time again. I meant what I said up there about how your worth is not defined exclusively by what you give, and I also meant what I said about how everyone will leave you and get elite status somewhere else if you change. XO
