Snag One-Way Southwest Flights Starting at $59 for Fall Travel

The air is starting to cool, the urgency of summer travel is slowly starting to ease up, and the activity packed days of the hotter months are giving way to slower routines in the fall. But even with those changes, it doesn't mean you have to stop traveling. In fact, with the latest Southwest sale, you can get away starting for as low $59 each way.

Southwest's nationwide sale will be running from August 16 until August 26 at 11:59 pm CT. During that time you can make bookings for dates between September 6, 2022 and February 15, 2023 – as long as you book travel at least 21 days in advance. The sale prices listed below are valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and as usual they are subject to availability.

Here are some of the one way deals available:

Atlanta, Georgia to Louisville, Kentucky $59 (and vice versa)

Albuquerque, New Mexico to Las Vegas, Nevada $71 (and vice versa)

Austin, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana $59 (and vice versa)

Baltimore/Washington, Maryland to Syracuse, New York $59 (and vice versa)

Chicago, Illinois to Nashville, Tennessee $59 (and vice versa)

Denver, Colorado to El Paso, Texas $68 (and vice versa)

Eugene, Oregon to Oakland, California $65 (and vice versa)

Memphis, Tennessee to Atlanta, Georgia $59 (and vice versa)

New Orleans, Louisiana to Houston, Texas $71 (and vice versa)



The terms and conditions of this sale are important to note—the displayed price includes all government taxes and fees. There are black out days for this sale between November 17 and 29, 2022 and December 15, 2022 until January 9, 2023. Also, the sale is for the Wanna Get Away fares. While it is possible to find these rates for travel outside of Tuesday and Wednesday, those weekdays are not guaranteed.

Explore fares and destinations on Southwest's website.