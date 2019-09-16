Pssst... You Have Until Thursday to Book $49 Flights on Southwest

It’s dark times for budget travelers. Those plastic-wrapped caprese sandwiches by your airport terminal were $13.99, you didn't realize people need to pay to use public bathrooms in London, and you can’t read Portuguese, so during a long layover in Lisbon, you accidentally bought a nonrefundable yearly train pass. You need to cling to control while you can, my friends, and buy a cheap-ass plane ticket.
Luckily, Southwest Airlines is making that easy this week, with one-way flights starting at $49 through Thursday, September 19.
As if The People needed another reason to worship Southwest; it's a little culty over there already. But we write on, here at Thrillist, even if we think Delta is better. Like, wider seats and superior entertainment and -- sorry, moving on.
The Best Southwest Flight Deals
- Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee (and vice versa) for $49
- Boise, Idaho to Spokane, Washington for (and vice versa) $59
- Chicago, Illinois to Cincinnati, Ohio (and vice versa) for $59
- San Francisco, California to Las Vegas, Nevada (and vice versa) for $65
- Columbus, Ohio to Washington, DC (and vice versa) for $74
- Los Angeles, California to Albuquerque, New Mexico for $79
- Washington, DC to Atlanta, Georgia for $79
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (and vice versa) for $84
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for $81
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida to San Jose, Costa Rica for $131
- Atlanta, GA to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for $208
As previously stated, you need to book by the 19th, before the clock strikes midnight (Pacific Time!) All tickets are nonrefundable. Continental US travel discounts are valid October 31 through December 18, 2019, travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid October 31 through December 5, 2019, and international travel is valid October 31 through December 11, 2019. Got that? There's more:
You don't get discounts on the blackout dates, which are between November 22 and December 3 for continental US travel. Discounts are also not valid on Fridays and Sundays, and travel to/from San Juan is only valid Monday through Thursday. But there are a lot of exceptions, so scroll down to the terms and conditions on their discounts flight page to read the full thing.
International flights also has their own rules. Travel is valid Monday through Thursday as a standard, but travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays... and travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.
In conclusion, you should refer to the terms and conditions. Your super-cheap getaway will be worth it.
