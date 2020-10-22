Southwest Airlines Will Start Filling Middle Seats Again Come December
Don't count on an empty middle seat during your holiday travels.
Southwest Airlines kicked off Thursday with a big announcement: On December 1, 2020, the airline will stop blocking off middle seats and begin filling planes to capacity along popular flight routes.
This news comes on the heels of similar announcements by competitors. American and United already fill middle seats, and Delta recently announced it would do the same sometime after the holidays.
"We are committed to taking care of our Employees and Customers while protecting the financial health of our Company through the most challenging time in our nearly 50-year history," Southwest CEO Gary C. Kelly stated in the company's quarterly finance report on Thursday.
The release explained Southwest's decision to join other major American airlines in opening up middle seats:
"According to research put forth within the last two weeks by several reputable institutions, all arriving at the same conclusion—the risk of breathing COVID-19 particles on an airplane is virtually non-existent, with the combination of air filtration and face covering requirements," wrote Kelly. "The combined studies, research, and counsel we have received, thus far, give us confidence in our approach and timing of this change to the Southwest Promise."
But some online are questioning Southwest's commitment to keeping travelers masked. In an official tweet, one company representative revealed that the airline is also resuming "a light snack and beverage service for flights that are over 250 miles."
How do your maintain 100% mask compliance...if travelers are eating and drinking in flight?— Adam Wooley (@AdamWooley) October 22, 2020
And do you serve the snacks to everybody at the same time? Ask people to alternate taking masks off? Restrict time with mask off to <15 minutes per flight?— Jon Rosenberg (@jrose1948) October 22, 2020
Sometimes, policy isn't the issue, either. If you've flown during the pandemic, you've likely seen at least one person ignoring the mask protocols. In those instances, physical distance has been the biggest security blanket for fellow passengers.
Just flew on Southwest. Little to no actual mask enforcement. They announce on the PA, but flight attendants walk right by people reading books with their masks on their laps. Shocking! @SouthwestAir @jimcramer #cnbc— Maximus 🧢🇺🇸 (@danapointcap) October 21, 2020
Southwest acknowledged the importance of enforcing its measures, responding in part by tweeting, "We regret if you’ve been left feeling unsettled and witnessed any inconsistencies with our mask policy."
Realistically, we knew this day was probably coming—the entire industry is strapped for cash, with Southwest alone reporting a third-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion—but as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we approach one of the busiest travel seasons, the timing of Southwest's announcement is unsettling.
There's some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Even though Southwest has already begun selling all available seats on flights departing after November, it will allow cautious customers more flexibility to change reservations if they've booked a seat on a fuller flight.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.