Southwest Airlines Will Start Filling Middle Seats Again Come December

Southwest Airlines kicked off Thursday with a big announcement: On December 1, 2020, the airline will stop blocking off middle seats and begin filling planes to capacity along popular flight routes.

This news comes on the heels of similar announcements by competitors. American and United already fill middle seats, and Delta recently announced it would do the same sometime after the holidays.

"We are committed to taking care of our Employees and Customers while protecting the financial health of our Company through the most challenging time in our nearly 50-year history," Southwest CEO Gary C. Kelly stated in the company's quarterly finance report on Thursday.

The release explained Southwest's decision to join other major American airlines in opening up middle seats:

"According to research put forth within the last two weeks by several reputable institutions, all arriving at the same conclusion—the risk of breathing COVID-19 particles on an airplane is virtually non-existent, with the combination of air filtration and face covering requirements," wrote Kelly. "The combined studies, research, and counsel we have received, thus far, give us confidence in our approach and timing of this change to the Southwest Promise."

But some online are questioning Southwest's commitment to keeping travelers masked. In an official tweet, one company representative revealed that the airline is also resuming "a light snack and beverage service for flights that are over 250 miles."