Couple Weds on Airplane After Their Connecting Flight to Las Vegas Was Canceled

When you find the one, you almost can't wait another second to make them yours forever. Or at least that's what the rom-coms claim.

If you needed any definitive proof of that theory, though, here you go. A couple just got married on a Southwest flight after their connection to Las Vegas (where they were initially set to wed) was canceled.

While en route to their elopement in Sin City, Pam, who was already outfitted in her wedding dress, and her groom-to-be, Jeremy Salda, discovered the final leg of their trip was canceled. That didn't stop them from saying, "I do." A fellow passenger aboard their Dallas/Fort Worth International flight heard about their travel snafu and just so happened to be an ordained minister.