Southwest Has $49 Flights for Winter in a Huge 80-City Sale This Week

Now that October is here, the days you have left to squeeze in one more vacation before the year is over are sadly numbered. It may be just a tad too late to plan a trip to see some fall foliage or drink the best pumpkin beer, but your remaining vacation days are calling your name and, well, it would behoove you to use them. Thankfully, it looks like Southwest may have you covered with a new, three-day flight sale with tickets as cheap as $49 this week.
From now through Thursday, the ever-popular airline is offering dozens of discounted one-way fares out of more than 80 cities to destinations all over the country (and a few spots overseas), with some round-trip flights coming in at under $100. Southwest’s official sale page has the full lineup of deals, which you can sort by origin city to find the cheapest tickets near you. Highlights include $49 flights on Southwest's shortest routes, but there are also damn-good tickets going for $79, $99, and $129.
Here Are 20 of the Best Flight Deals:
- Atlanta to Cleveland (and vice versa) for $49
- Baltimore/Washington to Cincinnati (and vice versa) for $49
- Chicago to Minneapolis (and vice versa) for $49
- Nashville to Milwaukee (and vice versa for $49
- Portland to San Jose (and vice versa) for $49
- San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $49
- Las Vegas to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $49
- Los Angeles to Salt Lake City (and vice versa) for $49
- Denver to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $79
- Seattle to San Diego (and vice versa) for $79
- Detroit to St. Louis (and vice versa) for $79
- NYC to Chicago (and vice versa) for $79
- Boston to Indianapolis (and vice versa) for $79)
- Washington to Ft. Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $79
- Norfolk to Orlando (and vice versa) for $79
- West Palm Beach to Long Island (and vice versa) for $99
- New Orleans to NYC (and vice versa) for $99
- Chicago to Seattle (and vice versa) for $129
- Orlando to San Juan, Puerto Rico (and vice versa) for $129
- Birmingham to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $129
As you may have come to expect with the low prices, there are some restrictions you should consider before pulling the trigger on your last few vacation days. Namely, you have to book by October 4 and you have to work within some specific travel dates: November 29 through December 19 and January 3, 2019 through February 13, 2019 for domestic flights. Flights to Puerto Rico and international destinations have similar date ranges, so definitely take a good look at the fine print before you get too excited. At the same time, you'll also have to get the cheap tickets before they're gone.
Oh, and as you can see, this particular sale won't help you find cheap flights for the holidays. You'll likely still have to pay an arm and a leg for that.
