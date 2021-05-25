You Can Get $49 Flights Through Southwest's Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Pre-COVID, you may have needed a long weekend to justify plane tickets, but post-pandemic, the only reason you need is why the hell not!? Especially now that the CDC has deemed travel safe for vaccinated folks.

If that wasn't reason enough to book a getaway after months of being cooped up, Southwest is practically giving away flights as part of its latest sale.

The fan-favorite carrier is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with ultra cheap flights to Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other major cities. From now through June 10 at 11:59 pm (Central Time), you can snag fares for as little as $49 for travel between August 17 and November 5, 2021 for most domestic trips—though September 3 and September 6 are not valid, as well as August 9 through 15 for travel from Hawaii.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted on Southwest's sale page, which you can filter by choosing your origin airport:

Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49

Baltimore to Myrtle Beach, SC (and vice versa) for $49

Chicago to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49

Fresno to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $49

Little Rock to St. Louis (and vice versa) for $49

Phoenix to Palm Springs (and vice versa) for $49

Sacramento to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vice versa) for $49

Domestic trips are obviously the best bargains, but there are plenty of other great flight deals to be had in this sale.

In addition to the blackout dates mentioned above, you should double-check the fine print for the latest cancellation and change policies.

"Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure," Southwest writes on its site. "Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation."

Before you head out, it's not a bad idea to brush up on the CDC's latest advisories as well as the guidelines at your destination. You should also check out Southwest's COVID-19 safety information, and the airline's "Southwest Promise" page, which details the precautions and procedures it has in place.