NASA's Offering $30,000 to Anyone Who Can Help Astronauts Poop Better

In case you were wondering what excretion of all sorts is like in space, definitely for shits and probably for giggles, here's a blurb that explains the problem:

"Well, in space there is no gravity to direct your urine away from your body when you release it. Same for poop. There is no gravity to pull it away when you release it. Menstrual fluid? At least some of it will exit a woman’s body. You don’t want that traveling around your suit.And don’t forget, you can’t always count on poop being solid, especially if you are up in space and nervous about the fact that your vehicle cabin has depressurized."