Disney's New Restaurant Will Show You What It's Like to Eat in Space

The Walt Disney Company's D23 expo brought plenty of exciting Disney World announcements this year, from an immersive Star Wars hotel to crazy photos of the Star Wars park's biggest planned attractions, but the multinational Mickey monster is bringing one more science-fiction-fueled establishment to its Orlando flagship very soon: a space-themed restaurant.
The company has not yet disclosed the name of the restaurant, and other details are slim, but Disney promises that it will offer table-service dining in the heart of Epcot, near the popular Mission: Space simulator ride. A cryptic Disney blog post revealed that it would allow "guests to travel into space for amazing dining experiences in the stars."
An artist concept illustration (shown above) teases a bit more, showing off a restaurant ringed with a panoramic view of space with Earth itself in the background. In the words of Thomas Smith, editorial content director at the Disney Parks, the restaurant will serve up "amazing meals with spectacular views high above Earth -- from space!"
The joint will be managed by Patina Restaurant Group, which is perhaps best known for its Michelin-starred Disney Concert Hall establishment Patina as well as several other restaurants in various Walt Disney World resorts and parks, including Epcot's own Via Napoli. Those restaurants, overseen by chef Joachim Splichal, are known for their fine-dining experiences across a range of cuisines, so we have every reason to believe the new spot's food will be delicious.
Right now, that's all we know. Epcot -- notably alcohol-friendly among Walt Disney World's parks -- will soon to mark its 35th anniversary, and a new space-themed eatery seems like a logical complement to a park that already sports attractions with names like "Mission: Space" and "Spaceship Earth." Let's just hope it skips that astronaut ice cream BS.
