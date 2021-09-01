SpaceX Is Hiring a Mixologist to Serve Cocktails at a SpacePort Tiki Bar

If you want to work for Elon Musk, listen up. SpaceX is hiring a "Spaceport Mixologist," and while no, you won't be shaking up margs on Mars (not yet, at least), it's still a pretty cool gig. For starters, you'll get to liquor up astronauts.

Elon Musk's aerospace manufacturing company has updated its career site to include several food service positions at its Hawthorne, California headquarters and South Texas launch site, also known as the Starbase. So while you might not have the qualifications to hit up a new planet, at least you can mix up cocktails that are out of this world.

The Spaceport Mixologist position, which requires previous bar or restaurant experience, will have you slinging cocktails for fellow SpaceX employees and contractors at what seems to be the on-site Tiki Bar. Yep, you read that right. Musk himself teased the concept last year before photos leaked on Twitter in January.