Two People Just Bought Tickets to the Moon and Oh God, It's the Future

“This is a really exciting thing that’s happened,” Musk said. “We’ve been approached to do a crewed mission beyond the Moon... [these passengers] are very serious about it.”

He disclosed that the 300,000-to-400,000-mile trip will last about a week, with passengers undergoing training later this year. It's not clear whether the passengers have any flying experience, but they're about to get a bit while making history.

This isn't the last trip SpaceX will facilitate, Musk said Monday, noting they expect "to do more than one mission of this nature." So, this is just the start of unimaginably wealthy people taking absurdly opulent vacations.