Spain Reverses Relaxed COVID Rules Ahead of Busy Tourist Weekend

Earlier this week, Spanish officials announced that the restrictions for unvaccinated tourists would be reduced. At the time, it was announced that all unvaccinated visitors would need to show proof of a negative PCR or rapid test. But, within a day, the government officials seemed to think twice.

According to The Points Guy, the ease in requirements for unvaccinated travelers has been completely reversed. The policy is now what it was before: To enter Spain, you need to show proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID. Unvaccinated travelers under the age of 12 must still take a PCR test within 72 hours of departing for Spain.

Regardless of your vaccination status, all people traveling into or through Spain must still fill out the country's online health form. Before you plan on entering Spain, it would be best to check the most recent requirements posted on the Spanish government's health website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Spain is still listed as a Level 4 risk. That is the CDC's highest level of risk and means that unvaccinated travelers are advised not to travel to the country if it is possible.